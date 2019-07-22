TIFFIN, Ohio — It's officially fair season in Ohio and one of the longest-running fairs in northwest Ohio opened Monday.

Despite a quick bout of rain in the morning, the midway already had plenty of foot traffic, mostly for the fair food.

The county 4-H presentations also kicked off Monday with livestock judging and canine obedience and agility demonstrations.

Additionally, the schedule includes horse pull, line dancing, drag races, rodeo and even a cow patty throwing competition later in the week.

For the kids who basically grow up participating in the fair, this time of summer is the highlight of the year.

"My entire year leads up to this one week. And we all work together at the Junior Fair Board. I'm a member, we all work together to get this fair up and running, get it clean, get it ready. And a lot of kids come here and show off their animals and they have a great time," Rebecca Greene said.

The Seneca County Fair runs all week long and wraps up Sunday.