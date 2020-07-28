Seneca Co. Fair Board cancels 2020 Demolition Derby

The decision was made in response to the recent influx in COVID-19 cases in Ohio.

SENECA COUNTY, Ohio — Leaders with the Seneca County Fair announced Tuesday that the 2020 Demolition Derby has been canceled.

The event was supposed to take place on Saturday, Aug. 1.

The decision was made in response to the recent increase in coronavirus cases and out of concern about mask non-compliance.

"We are following the recommendations of the Health Department and the safety of our county," a post on Facebook read.

Fair Board leaders said they are looking at the possibility of a fall derby, if conditions permit.

Ohio Governor Mike DeWine said last week that he had spoken with fair boards across the state on the issue of masks and social distancing, encouraging them to be vigilant in keeping these events safe amid the ongoing pandemic.

He is set to speak again on Tuesday at 2 p.m. on the state's response to COVID-19.

This story is developing. We will continue to keep you updated.