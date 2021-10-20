Seneca County students learn about the chemistry of explosives

The in-person demonstration was performed by acting ATF and FBI agents.

SENECA COUNTY, Ohio — You probably remember having a blast on school field trips, but what about seeing them?

On Wednesday, forensics and chemistry students from Tiffin visited the Hanson Aggregate quarry for an explosive demonstration.

"We can't do these kinds of things in the lab, or we can't do it twice — we'll get in trouble," said Tiffin University assistant professor of chemistry John Schupp.

Schupp sent his college and high school students from Calvert Catholic on a field Wednesday. On display were mixtures of store-bought chemicals used in improvised explosives.

The demonstration started small and up close, then grew a bit larger and moved further away, at a safe distance.

"It's huge, I mean it's real-life stuff that they can see without seeing it on video. You get to feel it, you get to see the smoke, smell the smoke and feel the power of the explosives, it's amazing," Schupp said.

For the college students, it was a chance to learn more about the chemistry of crime from active FBI and ATF agents.

The high schoolers saw firsthand the power of the chemistry lessons they learn in the classroom.

"To learn how explosives work and the kind of damage they can cause actually may help me understand what I can do in the field," Tiffin University junior forensic psychology major Skylar Kolb said.

"It's a different experience being able to see it in person. You understand it better, and honestly just feeling the explosion, it's a different experience," Caroline Lanicek, a sophomore at Tiffin Calvert, said.

The demonstration ended with the biggest explosion of the day: the destruction of a donated car.

How often do you see explosions outside of movies or Tv Shows?



Today, students from @TiffinU and @CalvertCatholic got a first and lesson in chemistry and forensics at a Seneca County quarry, thanks to the @ATFHQ and @FBI



Full story at 6 on @WTOL11Toledo pic.twitter.com/nbXN1B2zxz — Jon Monk (@JonWTOL) October 20, 2021