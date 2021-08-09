Seneca County Airport awarded $32K in federal funds for pandemic recovery

The funds will be used for operations, personnel, cleaning, sanitization, janitorial services, debt service payments, and combating the spread of pathogens.

The Seneca County Airport is getting financial relief from the federal government in an effort to offset the effects of the COVID-19 pandemic, U.S. Senator Sherrod Brown (D-OH) announced Monday.

The United States Department of Transportation’s (DOT) Federal Aviation Administration (FAA) awarded $32,000 to the Seneca County Board of Commissioners. The funds will go to the Seneca County Airport for operations, personnel, cleaning, sanitization, janitorial services, debt service payments, and combating the spread of pathogens at the airport.

“This grant is important to ensure that Seneca County Airport has the resources it needs to begin recovering from the coronavirus pandemic,” Brown said in a news release. “This funding will help combat the spread of pathogens, which is crucial to ensure both passengers and airport employees remain safe and healthy while traveling, especially as we see the rise of the delta variant across the U.S.”

The FAA supports public-use airports included in the National Plan of Integrated Airport Systems (NPIAS) through the Airport Improvement Program. The program supports projects that improve airport safety, capacity, security and environmental impact.

More information about the FAA’s Airport Improvement Program can be found online by clicking here.