Business owners across Ohio will likely be glued to their TV's Thursday in anticipation of Governor DeWine laying out the next steps in opening up Ohio.

Some states like Florida have already started opening up restaurants for dine-in customers.

Senator Rob Portman believes the pace Ohio is moving at is fitting, but that the economy can't wait any longer.

"So I think it's all kind of coming together, and I think that's good because if we don't get the economy going again we're going to have bigger problems," said Senator Portman.

While we don't know specifics, it's likely masks and other personal protective equipment will be something businesses must have to open back up, both for employees and customers.

And while many business owners want to open back up, they do have concerns about getting that personal protective equipment to protect their employees.

Portman claims Ohioans are in a better spot right now than we were three weeks ago, when it comes to having enough PPE in Ohio. However the concern surrounding employees wanting to go back to work, is when they are making enough or more money on unemployment benefits. Portman said he is working on that.

"A lot of small business, they do not think their workers are going to want to come back. I think there's a way to deal with that too, I have a proposal that says 'if you're on unemployment insurance and you're getting federal money plus the state money and you choose to go back to work, you can take some of that state funding with you',"h e said.

Portman hopes that proposal will help Ohio's economy get back on its feet sooner rather than later.

