Progressive Senate candidate Morgan Harper meets with voters at campaign stop in Toledo

The Democratic candidate is looking to grow her base of support ahead of the May primary.

TOLEDO, Ohio — Democratic Senate candidate Morgan Harper made a campaign stop at Toledo's municipal court building on Saturday afternoon to talk about the issue of gun violence and its affect on children.

"These are people that should be preparing for their future, and making us a state of the future. But instead we have families all over Ohio who are mourning these losses," said Harper.

She also talked about the ongoing problem of Ohio's congressional district maps.

"It's a disgrace," the Columbus native said. "We're becoming the laughing stock of the country with these kinds of moves from the Ohio GOP, and this commission that's dominated by the GOP that isn't following the law. The people have spoken. Follow the law."

Afterwards, Harper stopped at local bar to sit down and talk about the issues with local organizers like Julian Mack. Mack says Harper is the ideal candidate, especially when it comes to issues like gun violence.

"What was really refreshing about the conversation is to have a candidate in this race that listens to real Toledoans, real Ohioans, and their real concerns," said Mack.

Harper stressed that events like this are designed to grow her base. Her aim is to make a greater name for herself, just in time for the May primaries.

"We can't just wait until November if we think we have any chance of winning this election," said Harper, who has degrees from Stanford and Princeton. "We need to move now to make sure people know what the stakes are, they have a choice, they need to turn out, and we need them to really show up in 2022 to fight for Ohio being a state of the future."

Harper says she is running to get political and economic power back on the side of working people.

One of her signature plans is to bring 600,000 jobs to Ohio as part of what she calls a clean energy economy.

You can read about Harper's stance on the issues here.

Harper's opponents in the May 3 primary include U.S. Congressman Tim Ryan and community activist Traci Johnson.

Seven candidates are on the ballot for the Republican primary scheduled for May 3.

The May 3 election is at risk of not happening due to the Ohio's Supreme Court's rejection of a proposed redistricting map for the third time.