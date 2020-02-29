DETROIT — Massachusetts Senator Elizabeth Warren will be in the area on Super Tuesday stumping for votes in her bid to win the nomination to be the Democratic Party’s candidate for president in November.

Senator Warren will have an event at the Eastern Market in Detroit at 7:15 p.m.

Warren will be spending the morning in Massachusetts where she will be voting in her own state’s primary.

Members of the public can RSVP for the Michigan event here.

Doors open at 5:15 p.m.

Michigan’s primary election will be on March 10.

Michigan residents can check to see if they are registered to vote by going to the Michigan Voter Information Center website.

Senator Bernie Sanders won the most votes in the Michigan Democratic Primary in 2016.

RELATED: Biden looking for a big 'bump' in South Carolina

RELATED: 60% of voters think Obama endorsed a candidate. He hasn't.