TOLEDO, Ohio — A semitrailer that jackknifed into a ditch along southbound I-75 Monday had traffic tied up near Wales Road. One lane was open around 12:30 p.m. and drivers are advised to use caution in the area.

The semi appeared to have slipped off the highway while heading southbound, near mile marker 199, coming to rest near construction equipment off the side of the road. There was no report on possible injuries immediately available.