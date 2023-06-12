Semi jackknifes on I-75 south in Toledo late Sunday, causes lane closures early Monday

ODOT arrived on scene to consult the damage to the guardrail, closing two lanes to complete repairs.

TOLEDO, Ohio — Traffic on I-75 near in Toledo was diverted for several hours after a semi truck jackknifed Sunday night, causing lane closures well into the early hours of Monday.

At 7:21 p.m. on Sunday, Toledo police alongside Toledo Fire & Rescue Department responded to the scene of a crash involving a semi truck on I-75 south near mile marker 208.

Crews on scene determined the driver, employed by Dancer Logostics, lost control of the trailer due to the wet road conditions and crashed through a large portion of the guardrail causing it to hang partially off the embankment, according to reports.

No injuries were reported. An excess amount of diesel fuel was spilled as a result of the crash.

ODOT arrived on scene to consult the damage to the guardrail. Due to the severity of the damage, two lanes are currently closed to complete the repairs.

The driver of the semi was cited for causing the accident.

This is a developing story.