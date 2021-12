The right lane has reopened; Traffic was being diverted to exit 64 to Perrysburg.

MAUMEE, Ohio — A fiery semi-trailer crash shut down a portion of the Ohio Turnpike early Wednesday morning near Maumee.

At least one semi was involved in the westbound lanes just before exit 59 to Maumee. The front cab of the vehicle was burnt.

According to the Ohio State Highway Patrol, there were no injuries. They are still investigating the incident.