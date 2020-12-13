Semi rollover slows traffic on I-75 northbound

The accident happened late Sunday afternoon near the Wales Rd. exit

ROSSFORD, Ohio — A rollover accident on I-75 south of Toledo caused traffic to back up late Sunday afternoon.

The accident happened around 4 p.m. near the Wales Rd. exit on I-75 northbound in a construction zone.

Rossford police say the rollover involved a semi hauling a trailer.

Pictures of the scene indicate the cab of the truck became detached from the trailer in the accident.

Police say any injuries were minor.

It’s unclear at this time what caused the semi to rollover.