No injuries in semi-truck rollover on Alexis Rd.; Enterprise Blvd. temporarily closed

TOLEDO, Ohio — Enterprise Blvd. is closed at Alexis Rd. following a rollover crash involving a semi-truck Wednesday afternoon.

Crews arrived, believing it would be an extrication, but the driver was able to get out of the truck on his own with no injuries. It is believed the driver was going too fast, causing the accident.

Currently, officials are trying to determine exactly what the truck contained.

Crews with the Division of Streets, Bridges, and Harbor will need to evaluate what kind of structural damage has been done to the road, if any, to determine if it's safe for other vehicles to drive on due to the weight of the truck.

