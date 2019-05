MAUMEE, Ohio — Ohio Troopers are investigating a crash that resulted in a semi-overturning on its side and creating a small fuel leak.

The crash happened on the I-475 ramp from US-24 on the southbound side.

The ramp has been shut down.

Troopers say there were minor injuries. One person was transported to a local hospital.

Drivers are asked to proceed with caution throughout the area.

This is a developing story and will be updated as more details are confirmed.