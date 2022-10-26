Semi-involved crash on I-75 SB causing traffic backups Wednesday morning

All 3 lanes on the southbound side are currently shut down.

TOLEDO, Ohio — A crash involving a semi and two vehicles has caused traffic issues on I-75 early Wednesday.

This crash happened on I-75 southbound at exit 210. The semi is on its side and injuries have been reported.

Toledo Police tell WTOL 11 the truck driver is injured but it is not serious.

All 3 lanes on the southbound side are currently blocked.

I-75 south bound is shut down just before the Stickney Ave and Lagrange street exit. Traffic backups are expected in this area.

The I-75 northbound side is experiencing a lane closure but traffic is still able to get through.

This is a developing story. We will continue to bring you the latest information as it becomes available.