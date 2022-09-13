The Ohio State Highway Patrol said that the fruits were mostly contained inside the trailer.

COLUMBUS, Ohio — A semitruck headed southbound on Interstate 71 overturned Tuesday morning, taking out the guardrail and spilling some of its contents — pineapples.

The accident happened at approximately 2:55 a.m. on I-71 at state Route 56, near Mount Sterling, when a semitruck carrying pineapples overturned. The truck then began leaking fuel from its top tank.

According to dispatch, the driver of the truck was taken to a Columbus hospital with non-life-threatening injuries. I-71 at state Route 56 was closed while the scene was cleared but has since reopened.