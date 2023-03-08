Semi flipped, car mangled after colliding in Maumee early Wednesday

Currently, the south side of I-475 in Maumee is closed. There is no word on any injuries at this time.

MAUMEE, Ohio — A semi truck and a car crashed into one another, leaving both mangled Wednesday morning.

Police were called around 2 a.m. to a crash between a car and semi on I-475 south near US 24 and Monclova Road. As a result of the crash, the car was left mangled and the trailer of the semi is currently hanging over the edge of I-475 south.

This spot on I 475 at US 24 in Maumee has had multiple crashes just this year.

One of those involving an Amazon semi truck that caught fire, causing bumper-to-bumper standstill traffic and the other involved another semi truck that also caught fire. Both of those crashes happened in January.

This is a developing story. We will continue to bring you the latest information as it becomes available.