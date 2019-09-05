Crews are working to clean up a semi crash on the Ohio Turnpike Thursday morning.

The crash happened on WB I-80 at mile marker 50 around 3:40 a.m.

State troopers say the semi crashed through the guardrail and went about 40 feet before eventually being stopped by trees.

Police say once the driver of the truck hit the grass he didn't have much control because the area was so swampy.

Police say the driver is expected to be okay.

The crash closed one lane of the turnpike but is expected to be back open in about 20 minutes, according to police.