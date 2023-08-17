Driver, passenger hospitalized after two semis overturn off roadway on Ohio Turnpike near Swanton

Authorities described the injuries as serious, but non-life threatening.

SWANTON, Ohio — Two people are recovering in the hospital after they sustained injuries in a two commercial vehicle collision Thursday morning.

According to a press release form Ohio State Highway Patrol, the driver of a 2016 Kenworth semi triple trailer was traveling westbound in the right lane on the Ohio Turnpike in Swanton Township at approximately 5:03 a.m. The driver was slowing for traffic ahead when the driver of a second commercial vehicle, a 2018 Volvo semi-tractor with a single trailer, allegedly struck the Kenworth in the rear.

The collision caused both vehicles to go off the right side of the roadway and overturn onto the berm, authorities said.

The driver of the Kenworth sustained minor injuries and was not taken to the hospital. The driver of the Volvo and the vehicle's additional passenger were transported to the hospital with what OSHP officials described as serious, but non-life threatening injuries.

Authorities cited the Volvo operator for allegedly not maintaining assured clear distance ahead. OSHP said drugs and alcohol were not a factor in the collision and both drivers were wearing safety belts.

MORE LOCAL HEADLINES FROM WTOL 11

Want more from WTOL 11?

➡️ Download the WTOL 11 news app for Apple here or get it in the Google store here.

➡️ Get a fresh start to your morning and wrap up your day with the latest news and your WTOL 11 Weather forecast delivered right to your inbox!

WTOL 11's Your Morning Blast and Your Evening Blast deliver stories from northwest Ohio, southeast Michigan and beyond to keep you informed.