TOLEDO, Ohio — The Mott Branch Library was the location for the Secretary of State's latest roundtable discussion with local minority business owners.

Business owners heard about programs and opportunities that are specific to their business. They also got the chance to give feedback on how the state can help them expand their business.

Secretary of State, Frank LaRose says he's seen a significant increase in the number of people starting businesses in Ohio and an increase in minorities becoming entrepreneurs.

He says his goal is to make things easier for business owners to get their hands on the resources they need.

"One of the things we've started doing now at the Secretary of State's office is when you start your business, when you become an LLC or an S CORP, right there on the first day, we ask you, 'are you a minority business owner, are you a female business owner, disabled, veteran?' And if you are, we can connect you with a variety of services instead of you having to go and find them," said Secretary LaRose.

There's a lot that goes into starting and maintaining a business, and local owners were excited to see what is available to them and get questions answered that are specific to their business.

"I'd like to know how much should be trademarked, what are the expenses associated, what needs to be trademarked what doesn't necessarily, especially with the creative process," said local business owner, Kristie Knighten.

RELATED: Local business development service host women in entrepreneurship panel

RELATED: OSHP selects first African-American superintendent to run the agency

Hearing from different areas in the state is important to LaRose because Toledo's business needs are not the same as other cities and he wants the Secretary of State's offices to be able to offer the most relevant services to people in the area.

Secretary LaRose said Friday's discussion was the fourth minority business roundtable they've had in Ohio and they have plans to do others.