TOLEDO, Ohio — Living in northwest Ohio, Labor Day weekend is one of the last chances of the year people get to spend a holiday outside. The Labor Day Bridge Walk, a tradition that started last year, gives people a chance to do just that, celebrate the day out in the beautiful weather.

Last year, organizers said people had fun seeing Toledo from a different perspective and so, they were excited to keep the event going this year.

Through the walk, people crossed both the Anthony Wayne Bridge and Martin Luther King Jr. Bridge.

Aside from getting outside for Labor Day, the walk was also a chance the community had to see what numerous parks the greater Toledo area has to offer.

"Metroparks has a lot of parks down here. Across the river is Middlegrounds, right across the street is where the new Glass City Metropark will be. And it's great to interact with the community," Stephanie Condon, walker and one of the group leaders, said.

In total, the walk was almost three and a half miles.

People were prepared by wearing their walking shoes and having their water bottles on hand.

Metroparks officials said they were happy with this year's turnout and hope it will continue to grow each year.

