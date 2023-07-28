Sebastiano's restaurant to reopen Friday after fire forced closure

The Heatherdowns Boulevard restaurant's owners said they expect to be busy and asked hungry customers to make reservations by calling 419-382-0615.

TOLEDO, Ohio — Sebastiano's Italiano Restaurant in south Toledo will reopen Friday from 5-10 p.m. after it was forced to close due to the strip mall it sits in catching fire in June.

In a video posted to Facebook, owners Jon and Sara said the Heatherdowns Boulevard restaurant expects to be busy and asked hungry customers to make reservations by calling 419-382-0615 and being patient with staff. A new menu will debut as well.

They also thanked AAA and houses 4, 5, 10 and 21 of the Toledo Fire & Rescue Department for their assistance.

No one was injured in the June 22 fire.

A representative from the Lucas County Clerk of Courts said the Heatherdowns Automobile and Watercraft Title Office, also in the same plaza, was "totally destroyed" and declared a "total loss" in the fire.

A BMV also in the plaza has since reopened.

