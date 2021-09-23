Seasonal depression looms as autumn brings rain, gloominess and cooler weather

Psychiatrist Dr. Victoria Kelly says seasonal depression can be caused by many factors, including family history, a lack of sunlight and the stress of the holidays.

TOLEDO, Ohio — Fall is here and with it, so too is the rain, gloomy skies and colder temperatures.

It may also bring along some gloom to your mental mood, which is known as seasonal depression.

But there are ways you can prepare for it.

"Anytime the weather turns gloomy, it cast a gloom over us whether we are you know sensitive to those kinds of things or not," said Dr. Victoria Kelly, a psychiatrist at the University of Toledo Medical Center.

Kelly says females are four times more likely to have seasonal depression, as well as people with a family history or young adults.

"For children especially. I think days like today, we see a lot of isolation. We see a lot of body changes. And we see a lot of lack of communication right," said Abby Sarabia, the Marketing and Community Outreach with the T.A.C.K.L.E Program.

So what causes this seasonal depression?

Kelly says it can be a lack of sunlight and the stress of the holidays.

"Usually you would have to have a depressed mood, a loss of interest in things and have several other symptoms. Like changes to your sleep, loss of appetite. Perhaps even thoughts of death," said Kelly.

Then add the pandemic on top of that.

"COVID definitely has the ability to make things a lot worse for everyone right now," Kelly explained. "And what we have found is that when things were really full-blown with COVID last year, rates of depression and suicidality really increased."

Dawn Merritt, a mother from Swanton, says she has actually found a way to enjoy the seasons changing.

"I think it's good to go outside and just, especially now because we all have to wear our masks, to go outside and get some fresh air, to be able to take our masks off. Maybe go for a walk," said Merritt. "Just see the different colors outside, time with our kids."

Some ways to help tackle the shifting in seasons and mood can be to go outside or seek a support system.

But the best thing you can do is to have a plan in place when seasonal depression hits.

For more help, you can contact Dr. Victoria Kelly or find other UTMC psychiatrists by visiting the medical center's website at utmc.utoledo.edu.