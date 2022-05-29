39-year-old man missing after falling into water at Devil's Lake on Sunday

The Lenawee County Sheriff's Office says the man was getting ready to go tubing with his family when he fell into the water.

Example video title will go here for this video

MANITOU BEACH, Mich. — Members of the Lenawee County Sheriff’s Office and multiple fire departments, including the Addison Fire Dept. and Jackson County Dive Team, spent much of the day on Sunday searching for a man who went missing on Devil’s Lake during the afternoon.

The Lenawee County Sheriff's office says two families from Sylvania Twp. were spending time over the weekend at a cottage they had rented.

As the families were out tubing with their children just before 2 p.m., a 39-year-old man was getting ready to go tubing with his daughter when the two of them fell into the water. He was not wearing a life vest and never resurfaced.

The man's daughter was wearing a life vest and is okay, as were the other children.

Despite arriving on the scene almost immediately, rescue crews were unable to locate the man.

Over the course of the afternoon and into the evening, up to 10 divers searched the lake for the missing man before suspending their search when it became too dark to continue.

Dive teams will resume their search at 8 a.m. on Monday. The Michigan State Police Dive team has been requested to assist.

The man’s identity has not been released at this time. Police say alcohol was not a factor in the incident.

Devil’s Lake, which covers approximately 1300 acres, is the largest lake in the Irish Hills area of southeast Michigan.