TOLEDO, Ohio — The University of Toledo has selected a search firm to find a temporary replacement for its outgoing president.

The school’s board of trustees announced Wednesday that AGB Search will be paid $30,000 to do the work.

School officials hope the interim leader can shadow Sharon Gaber before she leaves in July to become chancellor at the University of North Carolina at Charlotte. The search firm specializes in finding outside candidates, but university officials said internal candidates will also be considered and vetted by the company.

Gaber announced her plans to resign late last month. She became the university's president in July 2015.

