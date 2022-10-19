Search for missing Princeton University student from Euclid continues

Misrach Ewunetie was last seen on Friday, October 14 at around 3 a.m. near her dorm.

EUCLID, Ohio — Misrach Ewunetie, a 20-year-old Princeton University student from Euclid, was last seen on Friday at around 3 a.m. near her dorm.

Friday was also the last day of classes at Princeton before its one-week fall break.

On Monday, the university reported Misrach missing. Two days later, she still has not been found.

The undergrad is in her junior year at the Ivy League school in New Jersey, studying sociology on a full-ride scholarship.

Before attending Princeton, Misrach lived in Euclid with her family. She graduated at the top of her class in 2020 at Cleveland's Villa Angela-St. Joseph High School, while also playing soccer.

Sarah Ellacod was her teacher at Minds Matter Cleveland. She tells 3News that Misrach is smart, bright, and would never simply wander off. "I know she is usually in touch with her family. They are very worried about her."

For Misrach's mother, Tiruedil Kassa, the last few days have been a parent's worst nightmare.

It's been one week to the day since she heard from her daughter. When Kassa got a call from authorities, she immediately left for New Jersey. On Wednesday, she told 3News that she is both speechless and afraid.

"We can't find her phone," Kassa says of her daughter. "We don't know, it's just switched off since Sunday. It was working before that."

According to her mother, Misrach has always been very quiet and kind, yet, keeps to herself. "She's such a trusting person, just a lovely person."

Misrach's mother is unsure if her daughter has any friends on campus that know where she might be.

Meanwhile, the university reports increased law enforcement will be on campus. Crews have now expanded their search, using boats, drones and helicopters to locate Misrach Ewunetie.

"I just want to see the level of attention to this case as any other case," Elaquad adds. "I think an immigrant girl from Cleveland, a Black girl from Cleveland, she deserves attention and public help as any other girl."

So how can the public help in the search?

"I don't know," answers Tiruedil Kassa. "Just if they have anything, let us know, let the police know, let someone know. That's what I want to say."