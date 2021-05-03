'For a kid they never seen lift, for him to come in and set the world record off his first tournament, it was huge.'

MAPLE HEIGHTS, Ohio — Sean McCall isn’t just your average kid. At 13 years old, he's lifting 225 pounds. It's an accomplishment that broke the bench press world record with the World Raw Powerlifting Federation.

“I was just chill because I wasn’t that surprised about it because the amount of work I put in," he said.

And with his father, Mike McCall, being his biggest supporter and spotting him every step of the way, failure was not an option.

“This was his first tournament ever," Mike said. "So, for a kid they never seen lift, for him to come in and set the world record off his first tournament, it was huge.”

Sean started lifting weights when he was 8 years old, and with the proper diet he went from 90 pounds to 196 pounds.

“I started liking it from my dad just because it looked fun, honestly," Sean said.

Not only fun, but rewarding -- and setting a new bar for the future.

