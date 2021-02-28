SeaGate Food Bank collecting bedtime necessities for families in need

Items being collected for Project PJ include: pajamas, stuffed animals, slippers, pillowcases, books, blankets, and hygiene it

SeaGate Food Bank is working to provide more than just food for the families they assist.

For the last decade the organization has been helping collect bedtime necessities.

SeaGate is wrapping up its 10th annual Project PJ this weekend.

Although it collects donations year round, this dedicated event runs from January through February and works to collect bedtime items for children in Northwest Ohio.

Items that they are collecting include pajamas, stuffed animals, slippers, pillowcases, books, blankets, and hygiene items.

“That's the cool thing about being an independent food bank. We're always allowed to create bridges when we see gaps for need within the community, and Project PJ was just one of the bridges that we built when we saw that there was a need,” said Cheri Dennis, with SeaGate Food Bank.

Due to COVID-19, Project PJ is not doing an in-person drive this year.

Instead donations can be dropped off at AAA Tire and Auto in Oregon, JD Byrider in Maumee, or at the SeaGate Food Bank at 526 High St. in Toledo.

There's also the option of ordering online though SeaGate's Amazon wish list.