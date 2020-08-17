Scott High School's first African-American homecoming queen turns 80; celebrates with parade at school

The homecoming queen of Scott High School 1957 sat on her throne and waved as friends and family drove by on Sunday, wishing her a happy birthday.

TOLEDO, Ohio — Scott High School was built in 1913, but it wasn't until 44 years later that the school would have an African-American homecoming queen. The story was national news at the time.

On Sunday, the homecoming queen of Scott High School 1957 sat on her throne at the school and waved as friends and family drove by, wishing her a happy birthday. Janet Wyatt was the first African-American homecoming queen in Scott High School history.

"It was amazing I saw all those people in there and I'm like 'me?',” said Wyatt.

Wyatt turned 80 years old on Sunday.

To celebrate her daughter, Bridget Hanson, threw her a birthday parade in front of her old stomping grounds.

Janet says she tries to enjoy her life as much as she can by doing her favorite activity... dancing!

“She'll still get up and try to chop it up and dance and try to live and enjoy life. What's left of it was here and just embrace it and have a good time,” said Hanson.

"I love it! I was part of the Scott Skits, I got picked to be in it..mhmm,” said Wyatt.

Wyatt was always popular with her classmates, and it was no surprise when she was nominated to be and won the homecoming queen election.

Wyatt's coronation wasn't without controversy however, during a racially charged time in American history.

“The next day they came up to the school and there was an effigy hanging in the tree in the front of the building," said Hanson. "It was a dummy with a noose around it’s neck with a crown on his head. So it became national attention, where she was in the New York Times."

Even within the school itself there was controversy about whether Wyatt actually won the election.

”The football team protested and basically refused to play if they had a recount or another vote and so they decided to keep the vote as is, instead of having another election," said Hanson.

For those who knew her in high school, it's no surprise that Wyatt was homecoming queen however.

She recalls being quite the charmer with the boys.

"If I wanted them, I could've got them. I just say hello how are you doing and that's it! They liked it too because they like you to say hello,” said Wyatt.

Janet wants graduates of Scott high school to know, no matter how old you get, you'll always be a bulldog.

And in Janet Wyatt's family, she'll always be queen.