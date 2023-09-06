Large fight cancels football game at Toledo area high school

According to a 911 call, at least 50 people were fighting on the football field.

TOLEDO, Ohio — A high school football game was cancelled and police were called to help control a large crowd after fights broke out.

Security for Toledo Public Schools alongside Lucas County Sheriffs Office deputies working at Scott High School on Friday called around 9 p.m. to request crowd control assistance from Toledo police.

While TPD was enroute, LCSO deputies stated they were advised the game between the Scott Bulldogs and the Easton High School Tigers, of Columbus, was cancelled.

After a brief investigation, it was determined that both football teams had began fighting, prompting the stoppage of the game. The score at the time of the stoppage was 32-8 in favor of Easton.