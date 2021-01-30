Toledo firefighter with 33 years of service presented Badge #1

Scott Hathaway has served with the Toledo Fire & Rescue Department for 33 years and is the most senior member of the department.

TOLEDO, Ohio — It's a high honor for a long-serving veteran of the Toledo Fire & Rescue Department.

On Friday, firefighter Scott Hathaway was presented with Badge #1 by Toledo Fire Chief Brian Byrd.

Hathaway is the most senior private with TFRD, having spent 33 years on the job. He's an advanced EMT and certified fire instructor with the State of Ohio. Hathaway has taught three recruit classes and will be an instructor for the upcoming April 2021 recruit class.

He was a member of the dive team for 10 years and a HAZMAT technician for 15 years.

Badge #1 is designated to the firefighter with the most seniority in the department. Upon retirement, the next most senior firefighter will trade their badge number for Badge #1.

Hathaway will wear Badge #1 until his retirement from the department.