TOLEDO, Ohio — Scores of people decided not to miss the opportunity to celebrate the New Year in Toledo.

Their spot of choice? Downtown.

Folks from all around town flocked to The Heights and other bars across downtown with the hopes of ringing in 2020 with friends, food and a great time.

"It's new things they're going to try, it's remembering the things that they did and celebrating. People love New Year's and I think people in Toledo —especially in downtown Toledo — they love a party. So, when you throw a party, they come out," Renaissance Hotel Food and Beverage Director John Onsa said.

It's not every year that Toledo native Rhonda Simpson makes it out, though this year, however, was different.

"For years, my husband and I celebrated New Year's at home with our kids and then our grandkids and we decided we were going to splurge this year and do something fun," she said.

"Starting off a new year, looking for the positive," Tom Hermiller said.

And the positivity is hard to miss downtown as the champagne flows and the anticipation for 2020 grows.

"It's everybody in town just getting together man, I mean you can't complain about it. It's just a good vibe in the air right now, you know?" Grizzly Grits guitarist and singer Kyle Smithers said.

"I love the vitality downtown now. That makes me really excited. Like, 10 years ago if you would have asked me to go downtown, I would have said no. But our city is so amazing. I'm proud to be from Toledo and I love this," Simpson added.

As for those New Years Resolutions, many are putting them on the back burner, but just for tonight.

"I have major goals planned. I'm just going to keep it at that. I've got some major goals planned," a celebrator said.

