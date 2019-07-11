TOLEDO, Ohio — If you've ever wanted to explore science without your kids, Thursday is your chance.

Imagination Station is hosting 'Science After Dark' just for the adults.

"We hear the adults say 'I need to bring my niece, I need to bring my grandkids to explore the science center.' So this is really our answer to that to say no, you can leave the kids at home. You can come explore on your own terms, do the experiments, maybe learn something along the way and have a lot of fun," said Rebecca Schwan, communications manager for Imagination Station.

You can play like a kid and explore Toledo's Science Center from 6 p.m. to 9 p.m. November 7.

'Science After Dark' will pair food and spirits with science and entertainment. You can set your hand on fire with some methane bubbles, ride a high wire bicycle about 30 feet off the ground, or watch your hair stand on end with the electrostatic machine.

6/5 Distilling, High Level Distillery and Toledo Spirits will offer samples and specialty cocktails.

If you're brave enough to take the challenge, you can test your strength and coordination on the back of a mechanical bull.

You can also dance throughout the night with music from Book That DJ.

Tickets cost $30 for members, $35 for non-members.

That ticket will grant you seven cocktail tastings, light snacks and all activities throughout the whole museum.

You can also buy BBQ sandwiches, other food items and additional drinks from a full cash bar.

Make sure to bring your ID, since this event is for adults 21 and older.