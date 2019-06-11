TOLEDO, Ohio — Dive into the world of science with a classy cocktail in hand at the Imagination Station this Thursday

Relive the glory days of your childhood outside of the museum's regular hustle and bustle with the unique event geared toward grownups. Imagination Station's "Science After Dark" offers anyone 21 and over full museum access, a cash bar and special science demonstrations.

Sip on drinks provided by local distilleries like 6/5 Distilling, High Level Distillery and Toledo Spirits. Enjoy dinner and a show with barbecue and "extreme" science experiments. And after a drink (or two), attendees can test their balance with a ride on a mechanical bull. If you are really feeling the magic, you can bust a move with tunes from Book That DJ!

Of course, the highlight is a chance to explore the classic exhibits like the high wire cycle or the BOYO uninterrupted.

Pre-sale tickets are $25 each online and include seven tastings, light snacks and all the activities your heart desires. If you purchase tickets at the door, the price goes up to $30 for members and $35 for non-members.

Additional food and drinks will be available for purchase if you wish to keep the party going.

The event lasts from 6-9 p.m. at the Imagination Station located at 1 Discovery Way.

RELATED: Lights Before Christmas highlights tons of great Dec. events at the Toledo Zoo

RELATED: Happy hours are expanding at Toledo Museum of Arts