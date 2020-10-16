What does Lucas County upgrading to Level 3 mean for schools?

In Washington Local Schools, they plan on keeping a close eye on COVID data for the next week.

TOLEDO, Ohio — Some schools in the area are starting to ease up on the virtual learning and slowly bring kids back into the classroom.

"You're not seeing it spread in a school, that's not what's happening, so that's the reason I really want to wait another week here, see what happens," Washington Local Schools Superintendent Dr. Kadee Anstadt said.

Only some of the Washington Local School's Students have returned back to classes. There won't be any immediate pushes back to virtual learning, but Anstadt says it's time to see some change.

"I met with Lucas County Health Department today and they're certainly painting a dim picture. We've got to make sure people are really being careful in this next week. I think they've pointed it out, we've gotten a little lazy, we miss our families, we miss our family groups," Anstadt said.

Gov. Mike DeWine said higher COVID numbers make things more complicated.

"250 Schools can stay open, but it's hard to keep schools open if you have massive spread in the community," DeWine said.

The Maumee City School District also released a letter today including graphs that show why Lucas County was upgraded to code red.

It reads in part "In the 11 days we have been open for in-person instruction with over 2,000 students in attendance, we have 1 presumed positive case in our schools."

The letter also says they will remain open until further notice. The letter also said parents *will have the option to switch their children to the online MVP program for the beginning of the next quarter or trimester.

WTOL also reached out to Toledo Public Schools and Sylvania Schools but we did not hear back.

As of right now, only K through second grade students are back in classes part time with everyone else expected to turn to the hybrid model on Oct. 26.