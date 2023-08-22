School rivalry gone too far? Sylvania Southview vandalized

School rival Northview's colors were spray painted at the athletic fields related to Friday's game, district officials said.

TOLEDO, Ohio — Did a school rivalry go too far?

The Sylvania School District is investigating an act of vandalism in the form of graffiti at one of its athletic fields.

The paint, sprayed in Northview High School's colors of yellow and black, appeared on rival Southview High School's windscreen covering a fence at the baseball field.

It happened before the Northview-Southview rivalry football game Friday night, district officials said.

There are security cameras at the athletic fields, but it's not known whether the cameras captured the vandalism or the perpetrators.

WTOL 11 reached out to Sylvania police, who told us the district chose not to file a police report and is handling the vandalism investigation internally.

Sylvania Schools spokesperson Amy Addington said the district does not have an estimate on the cost of the damages.

Addington shared the following statement from the district:

"Unfortunately, there were incidents of vandalism that occurred at Southview related to Friday night's game. We take the destruction of property seriously, and there are ongoing investigations at this time to determine the individuals who were involved so that they can be held accountable. The actions of these individuals are not consistent with the behavior we expect from our student body. We are saddened that these incidents occurred, and we are working together as a learning community to address how we can increase respect among our students and for our facilities."

Addington disputed reports that Northview High School was damaged in any way.