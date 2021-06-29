School resource officer fired after using stun gun on students in training exercise

Perkins Twp. trustees voted unanimously to terminate Officer Tonya Corbin Monday.

ERIE COUNTY, OHIO, Ohio — Perkins Local School District resource officer Tonya Corbin was fired after she allegedly used a stun gun on students during a training exercise.

According to a resolution passed 3-0 by trustees Monday night, Torbin was placed on unpaid administrative leave on June 15 on charges stemming from her conduct during a self-defense class for Perkins High School.

The class was offered to female students on May 19. The document outlines accusations that Corbin made false statements after using a stun gun on two students, ages 17 and 18, during the training.

A document from the Perkins Twp. police department shows the district contacted police on May 19 regarding the incident.

Perkins Twp. police said the training is put on every year. This was the first year Corbin was in charge of it, though she had previously helped with it.

In a statement to the police department, Corbin explained that she showed the stun gun to students during the class. She told a sergeant that students asked if she would use the stun gun on them so they knew how it felt and she told them she would not.

She reportedly went on to tell to the sergeant that the students used the stun gun on themselves. However, those students later disputed those claims, telling the school district that Corbin used the stun gun on them.

A statement from the Perkins Local School District reads:

"A Perkins High School teacher reported an incident to the district's administration in May. The incident involved Officer Tonya Corbin, the district's school resource officer and a couple of students. The administration did a preliminary investigation, which was turned over to her employer, the Perkins Township police. From there, the Perkins Police did its own investigation.

Perkins Schools have a great working relationship with both the Perkins Twp. police and the Perkins Township trustees. We respect their decision and wish Officer Tonya the best."

On May 24, Perkins Twp. police chief Vincent Donald called in Corbin for a meeting. In the meeting, she eventually did admit to pulling the trigger. She was reassigned to road patrol and her duties as a school resource officer were stripped from her.

Corbin was also told that she was not to be on school grounds unless dispatched there for a service call or sent by a supervisor.

The police department placed Corbin on paid leave on June 2 before moving her to unpaid leave on June 15.

Trustees voted to terminate her employment on June 28.