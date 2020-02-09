School nurses playing an important role in keeping class in session during the pandemic

School nurses are taking on the start of a new school year. They're learning to adapt by doing their vital jobs in a completely new way than what they're used to.

HOLLAND, Ohio — The role of a school nurse before COVID-19 would have been watching over students who may feel sick throughout the day or maybe even administering medication. Now, their job has an additional factor, as they have become a key component in making sure schools stay open.

They're the unsung heroes in the hallways.

"They do play a major role. From the time the students start to arrive, in doing symptom checks, to managing an isolation room if that were to happen when we have students with symptoms," said Assistant Superintendent at Springfield Local Schools, Dana Falkenberg.

Now, area school nurses will add contact tracing to their list of new responsibilities.

They have become the main point of contact for any and all things COVID-19 related.

Springfield Local Schools used to have shared nurses across the district, but the need to have someone immediately available is what pushed the district to hire a nurse for every building.

"Being that presence to have a medical person in the buildings to assess those symptoms, seeing if it's something where they can go back to class or if it's something that's possible related to COVID and acting appropriately with the guidelines from the health department," detailed Director of Health Services Amanda Sauced.

Saucedo, who is also a nurse, says the role all nurses now play in schools is going to be their new normal, but she thinks it's a good thing.

"I can see this going on for at least the next year or two. But, I think people have built a relationship with their nurses now, so they know that they're there, they know that they have the support," she said.