School in the sky | TPS Aviation Center holds open house for interested students

Students who graduate from the program come out with a leg up among those looking for a career path in the field of aviation.

Toledo public schools offers a wide variety of schooling options. One of the most unique involves learning above the clouds.

If your child is interested in learning the ins and outs of aviation, Toledo Public Schools might be the place for them.

It's the Aerospace and Natural Science Academy of Toledo - also known as ANSAT.

The academy's principal, Kurt Wicklund, said the adventure starts the moment a student comes to one of their open houses.

"It's an opportunity for potential students to come out here and check out what our program has to offer. We've got student demonstrations, free flights for kids, basically just to see what our facilities look like and kind of a let them know that we're here," said Wicklund.

He said the open house is meant to answer any questions that prospective students and their families might have and to let families know that students from anywhere in the area can apply.

In the classes, students get first-hand experience with all aspects of aviation including:

Electronics

Hydraulics

Pneumatics

Precision Sheetmetal Fabrication

Aeronautical Physics

Aircraft Rigging

Aircraft Systems

Turbine and Reciprocating Powerplants.

It's something the school is quick to point out gives graduates an edge over other people who are looking at a career path in aviation - no matter what area of the field they are interested in.

"We have our maintenance program and our pilot drone pathway which are all of those areas we cannot fill the need. We have more jobs than we can place our students with," said Richard Naves Aviation Training Director.

ANSAT Junior Tyreece Anthony says although it is hard work, he is hoping to accomplish some big dreams using the skills he is learning at the school.

"I get to learn something new everyday about aviation and it really is my passion," said Anthony. "I plan on opening my own shop starting with working on my own planes. I want to make my own model of aircraft and start mass-producing that."

School leaders says 48 freshmen are admitted per year and students can apply as early as 7th grade.

If interested, click here for a link to start the application process.