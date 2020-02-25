TOLEDO, Ohio — Local Superintendents want to make sure you keep your eyes open for any delay and cancellations on Wednesday's First Alert Day.

If the weather gets bad while kids are already in class, the students will stay in class until district leaders make a decision.

When snow is expected during the day, schools have to look at what's happening outside and what's expected to happen by the time school is expected for dismissal.

So far this winter season, leaders have made their decisions on delays or cancellations before the school day begins.

This time around, your kids will likely already be in school when the snow hits the hardest.

Throughout the day, Toledo Public Schools have a crew looking at how the weather will play out. It involves the superintendent, transportation and other staff within schools around the area.

Deputy Superintendent, Jim Gant, said the decision will be based on getting your kids home safely.

"If we don't make that decision and we do have school, we would be just be conscientious of where we're at. We haven't done this, but we could decide to dismiss a little early. We could do some things maybe that way. Our communication structure, in terms of what we're putting out and making sure we're keeping our kids are safe might be something we might do as well," said Gant.

Gant said they will be watching the weather and their staff is prepared for anything.

If the district decides to send kids home early, normal transportation will be available.

Rural districts like Otsego face different problems, as their buses will have to cover more than 100 square miles, possibly when some of the heaviest snow is falling.

"The safety of our students will always be the number one priority, and if we think in the morning that the snow is going to be really bad, we may cancel tomorrow based on what is going to happen," said Otsego Local Schools Superintendent, Adam Koch.

Koch said they will go out in the morning and assess conditions and the latest forecasts and make a decision from there.

Remember, you can always download the WTOL 11 news app for free. We'll send alerts right to your phone if and when weather impacts your school.

RELATED: First Alert Forecast: First Alert Day issued for Wednesday

RELATED: Snow day chances: Who makes the call in each school district?