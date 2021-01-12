School district inviting public to new Fremont Ross High School open house Sunday

The new high school building was funded through a levy approved by voter in 2017.

FREMONT, Ohio — After years of waiting, the city of Fremont will soon have a brand new high school building.

Four years after voters passed a levy for new school buildings in Fremont, the end goal is in sight.

The finishing touches are being wrapped up inside of the new, 192,000 square-foot Fremont Ross High School.

Classes will be transferring over from the old building into the new one going into next semester.

"So, these kids will move in basically right before we go off for Christmas break. And then we'll start classes Jan. 3rd and finish the second semester in the new building," said Jon Detwiler, Fremont City Schools superintendent.

The district is inviting the public to check out the new building at an open house this Sunday.

The first permanent resident, Roscoe, has already made his statuesque self at home to silently greet folks at the new student entrance, which enters into the new cafeteria.

Off the cafeteria are the new auxiliary gym for physical education, a new 700-seat performing arts center and a state-of-the-art new varsity gymnasium.

The teachers and staff of Fremont Ross are excited to move into their new classrooms, which will feature state-of-the-art I.T. and modern amenities.

"There's a lot of excitement, you can imagine. Students stop me all the time to talk about how excited they are to be in the new building. The staff is excited. We haven't had air conditioning ever for our Ross High School. So, it's just one of those things that we're looking forward to a bright, new, clean building," said Detwiler.

The district will host an open house this Sunday.

You can see the new building and say goodbye to the old Ross High School before it's demolished.

"We'll start removing asbestos and all of that in February, probably, and then demo as soon as that's done. So, we're looking at March to begin the demolition of the old Ross building," said Detwiler.

The open house on Sunday is not just for the new Ross High School building. All district school buildings will be open, including four new elementary school buildings that were finished last year.