School crossing guards helping more kids cross the street, amid transportation shortages

With school bus routes getting canceled and transportation plans changing for parents, crossing guards said they are seeing more kids walk to school.

TOLEDO, Ohio — Since many schools returned to in-person learning, many parents have had to navigate transportation plans for their kids which can be tricky at times.

On top of that, many districts are currently dealing with a bus driver shortage. Many routes have had to be canceled or adjusted almost every week across northwest Ohio.

Michael Hudspeth has been a crossing guard for almost ten years. Right now he is the crossing guard for Rosa Parks Elementary School in Toledo and said he's never seen this many kids walking to or from school!

"Because sometimes the buses say they have two routes they have to run and some of the kids just like walking to school anyways. And mostly in the afternoon, there’s more walking because a lot of parents drop their kids off and then they let them walk home!" said Hudspeth.

Some kids can be a little confused and he makes sure they're able to cross Cherry Street safely. But it's not just the kids who know him! Many neighbors and others who work in the area frequently wave or drop by to say hi. He said the best part of his job is getting to know all the kids and feeling responsible for their safety.