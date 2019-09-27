TOLEDO, Ohio — Heads up, drivers: ODOT has announced major southbound I-75 traffic impacts for bridge work.

Starting Oct. 4, SB I-75 will be closed at the I-280 split to repair a dip in the bridge.

Southbound traffic will be rerouted to the Stickney Ave./Lagrange St. exit ramp off of Exit 208.

ODOT says they know this is inconvenient for drivers, but the closure will allow for construction to be completed in 10-14 days as opposed to 3-4 weeks by maintaining one lane on the bridge.

ODOT says there is also less risk of having to extend the project into colder conditions and it will be safer for both crews and drivers working and commuting in the area.

Construction is set to begin on Oct. 4.