Saw something in the sky? Starlink satellites spotted over northwest Ohio Saturday night

The string of lights was visible after 10 p.m. Saturday. While it may look unusual, the explanation is fairly simple and has nothing to do with aliens or UFOs.

If you saw something unfamiliar in the sky Saturday night, you're not alone. A string of lights crossed the sky over the northwest Ohio area.

The lights, which appear as dots in a straight or sometimes curved line, are SpaceX Starlink satellites. Over 4,000 of these man-made objects orbit Earth, providing satellite internet access to 54 countries. While not all 4,000 are visible at the same time, sometimes a section of them can be seen at night around the globe, prompting awe and sometimes confusion by anyone looking up.

WTOL 11 viewer Kelswey Shenberger sent us the following photo of the satellites Saturday night around 10:30 p.m.

Starlink satellites are controversial among some astronomers due to the objects' impact on light pollution and obstruction of telescope observation.

Proponents tout the importance of the global connectivity the satellites provide.

