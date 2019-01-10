Wood County Salvation Army offers holiday assistance to residents in need

WOOD COUNTY, Ohio — Believe it or not, the holiday season is quickly approaching and the Salvation Army is making sure everyone is able to enjoy it!

The application for Salvation Army assistance officially opened up in Wood County on Tuesday.

"Our application is for Thanksgiving and Christmas assistance so we do this for families and single individuals that just need help during the holiday season to help them with the food basket for their family and with toys as well," Harley Maddox with the Wood County Salvation Army said.

Maddox said that every year, hundreds are helped through their assistance program. Any Wood County resident can stop by the Salvation Army office on North Main Street during their regular hours to enroll. Those applying must provide proof of income, address and a photo ID.

"So, we love being able to partner with our community, partner with local churches, businesses and families in order to provide a wonderful holiday season for the people that come and use our services," Maddox said.

Lucas County residents can apply the week of October 21.

If you would like to volunteer your time during the holiday season with the Salvation Army, information will be coming out later this month.

Donations are always always accepted at area locations.

