"Saving Toledo Families" event aims to stop violence

Community members gathered on Palm Sunday to spread a message: Stop the violence

TOLEDO, Ohio — Toledoans made their message loud and clear on Palm Sunday this year: stop the violence and protect the people who live here.

"Because we all love our city. We absolutely love the community we live in. All of us have been plagued by the news and watching and hearing about death after death after death as a result of violence," said Lisa McDuffie, YWCA President and CEO.

Community leaders say the rise in gun and domestic violence over the last several years has reached a tipping point. It's something Lucas County Children's Services Director Robin Reese wants to keep from becoming a regular occurrence.

"In the past few months, we've had kids that have actually been killed on our streets. That can never become our normal. We wanted to make sure that this level of violence is on everybody's radar, including the church," Reese said.

Which makes it fitting that on Palm Sunday, community members and non-profits came together at Mount Pilgrim Baptist Church on Hoag St. to provide resources for those in need and to stress accountability in efforts to stop violence.

"It's important for each and every one of us to take responsibility to save our families - whatever we need to do. That is the message today," McDuffie said.

Churchgoers stressed the same idea to combat violence: unity.

"If we come together and bring unity to our community, and actually talk about the issues, then we can actually find resolutions to those issues."

The event's guests included Grammy Award-winning gospel group the Clark Sisters, Bishop John Williams, Chris Byrd & True Victory.

Groups including the Toledo Chapter of the NAACP, 100 Sistas, YWCA of Northwest Ohio, Explorer’s Academy, Lucas County Children Services, as well as Lucas County Commissioners Tina Skeldon Wozniak, Gary L. Byers, and Pete Gerkenk, and Toledo Mayor Wade Kapszukiewicz were all in attendance.