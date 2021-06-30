Saving the Old South End: Initiative gives a face-lift to one of Toledo's oldest neighborhoods

In some cases, all the historic houses required was a new roof or siding. Others, however, will be gutted.

TOLEDO, Ohio — In just the past few years, Historic South Initiative has gradually given a face-lift to one of Toledo’s oldest and rundown neighborhoods. The group's newest project aims to further preserve the area's historic nature.

The Historic South End has homes that are up to 100 to 130 years old. The streets of Crittendon, Walbridge, Eastern and Western already have 80 homes that have been fixed up.

Others, however, will be gutted. For example, one home on Eastern will require a total rebuild.

“A lot of developers don’t want to come in and spend the money to fix them up and preserve the historic nature of them, so that’s what’s special to us," said Kathy Tucker with Historic South Initiative/Saving the Old South End. "We take the time and provide the resources to keep the houses. We don’t downsize them and that way individuals can move into a Victorian home with all the charm and character it had a hundred years ago.”

The contractor for this job, Denny McPartland, has done several projects like this for Historic South Initiative. He knows these old homes may have such issues as insect damage and structural surprises. They’ll rebuild with new electrical, appliances.

“They say, 'boy they don’t build ‘em like they used to.' Well new houses now - they’re inspected numerous times and this will be inspected too after all the work but a lot of stuff gets undersized," McPartland said. "They used to reuse a lot of lumber so some things aren’t real strong.”

Through the years, home values generally go up. What used to sell for $30,000 now is worth $80,000 to $90,000. Some of these Old South End properties were bought for very little, or they were free, through the Land Bank. Historic South Initiative gets help from generous companies in Toledo. plus state and local grants.