Saving Lucas County children from abuse and neglect takes a community effort

Lucas County Children Services officials draw attention to National Child Abuse Prevention Month efforts in April.

Example video title will go here for this video

TOLEDO, Ohio — Keeping children safe from abuse and neglect is complicated responsibility and it requires the attention of the entire community. Officials with Lucas County Children Services are spending April -- National Child Abuse Prevention Month -- drawing attention to the ways in which all of us can play a part in protecting the youngest people in our community.

WTOL 11 staffers participated in Wednesday's Wear Blue Day to draw attention to month-long efforts to raise awareness of child abuse and neglect in the community.

This year the agency will add the names of nine Lucas County children died in the past year to the children's memorial. For the first time in recent history, none of them died from abuse or neglect, LCCS officials said..

But six children were victims of community gun violence. That's something Lucas County Children Services Executive Director Robin Reese called a dangerous trend that we can't become used to.

"I don't want it to be political, but the guns are a problem on our streets and we've gotta get control of that in some manner," she said.

In Lucas County over 1,750 children were confirmed to have been victims of child abuse or neglect in 2021

Lucas County Children Services averaged 993 calls a month from people concerned about a child’s well-being

In 2021, LCCS served more than 13,580 children (4% increase from 2020) from nearly 5,286 families (3% increase from 2020).

Lucas County Children Services served more than 13.580 children from close to 5,286 families

Substance abuse is still the most common reason for LCCS to open a case, a third of all cases in 2021 were due to that.

"A lot of families are sometimes nervous when we come out to the home. But being able to change the perception of our job, letting families know we're not here just to remove your kids," said case worker Siti Dotson-Chambers. "We're here to make sure your kids are safe and to assist you."

Reese said the agency has made an effort to go into local neighborhoods to hopefully improve trust and build a better relationship with the community.

She said child abuse can be prevented if everyone has the prevention mentality.

"My message is let's prevent child abuse," Reese said. "Don't wait until the point you have to call child protection. Intervene."

And if you're nervous to intervene, Dotson-Chambers said that's normal.

"You can call anonymously, you can report child abuse," she said. "If you know a family that needs help, but you don't feel that we need to be called then help them if you can."

Reese lives by the motto, "if you see something, say something." But she said take it a step further and do something.

If you need to report child abuse or neglect, you can call 1-800-422-4453.

The line is open 24 hours a day, seven days a week.