TOLEDO, Ohio — You can help save lives this week by giving blood with the Toledo Mud Hens.

Sign up now to donate to the American Red Cross Thursday at Holy Toledo on Washington Street on the fourth floor.

The blood drive will run from 2 p.m. to 7 p.m.

All donors will receive a ticket voucher for a future Toledo Mud Hens game, and will also be entered to win some cool Mud Hens items!

To schedule an appointment, visit the Red Cross website and enter the sponsor code MUDHENS or call 1-800-REDCROSS.