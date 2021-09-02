x
Savage Park Splash Pad closed for remainder of the year

The city cites staffing issues as the reason for the decision.
TOLEDO, Ohio — The City of Toledo is closing the Savage Park Splash Pad for the rest of the season due to staffing issues.

The splash pad at Promenade Park is open seven days a week from 10 a.m. to 10 p.m., although it is turned off through Monday for downtown Solheim Cup events. Willys Pool and Wilson Pool remain closed.

Navarre Pool, Roosevelt Pool, Pickford Pool and Jamie Farr Pool remain open through Monday. They are open 3-7 p.m. on Thursdays and Fridays and 2-6 p.m. on weekends.

