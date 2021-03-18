Sauder Village to host job fair Tuesday, March 23

As Ohio's largest living-history destination, Sauder Village is looking to hire friendly people to fill a variety of part-time and seasonal positions.

ARCHBOLD, Ohio — Sauder Village will be hosting a job fair next week.

Applicants can check out work opportunities on Tuesday, March 23 from 4 - 6 p.m. at the Sauder Heritage Inn.

As Ohio's largest living-history destination, Sauder Village is looking to hire friendly people to fill a variety of part-time and seasonal positions in many business areas.

Attendees are requested to bring a copy of their resume and a completed Sauder Village application. You can find that online by clicking here.

Applications will also be available on-site at the job fair.

Interviews will be conducted during the event and possible contingent job offers will be made.

Current job opportunities at Sauder Village include historic interpreters, café and soda fountain servers, and housekeeping. Other positions available include breakfast bar servers, bakers, dishwashers, guest services, buffet runners, grounds keeping and security.

Some positions require a minimum age of 15-and-a-half, however, other job opportunities may require candidates to be older.

Those interested must be able to work flexible hours including weekends and holidays.

Employees receive complimentary Sauder Village admission, discounts on food, shopping and more.